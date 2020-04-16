Australian PM Announces COVID-19 Restrictions Will Continue For 4 More Weeks

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made it clear that the primary restrictions, imposed nationwide to curb the further spread of COVID-19 disease, will remain in place for four more weeks. As of April 16, the country is still battling to stem the coronavirus, and the number of confirmed cases has reached 6,468 with at least 63 fatalities.

Australian PM has even laid out three guidelines that his government will work towards achieving, that include, broader testing regime, greater tracing capabilities with technology and enhancing local response capability. During a televised address after meeting the National Cabinet, Morrison said that his government is currently working strategically to achieve the desired goals. According to reports, Australia has currently conducted at least 374,500 tests for COVID-19 and have not yet developed any hotspots.

Australian PM urges schools to re-open

Just a day before, Morrison even urged teachers to return to schools because both the students and their families are dependent on them now, more than ever. Morrison in a video message appealed to all the teachers to return to schools so that parents can also join the work and keep the economy ticking over. As a parent and PM of a country, Morrison wants schools to reopen after the Easter holidays so students don't lose a year of education.

Morrison said, "During this time many students will continue distance learning. It's a choice that they may have, some more than others. But we know that for some families and students this won't be possible. And their education, what they learn, is at great risk of suffering this year.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed 134,720 lives worldwide as of April 16. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 2,088,240 people. Out of the total infections, 515,854 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

