Australia: Man Cooks Pork In His Car On Hot Day, Netizens Ask For Invite

A man from Australia successfully cooked a pork roast in his car on a scorching hot day. A post shared on Facebook by Stu Pengelly explains his 'experiment for fun'. According to the post, Pengelly placed a slab of pork in a baking tin on the car seat of his red Datsun Sunny for ten hours in Perth, Western Australia. He shared pictures of the cooked mean cut into slices to demonstrate its doneness. He also gave the temperature as it increased throughout the day. At one point the temperature even reached 81 degrees Celsius.

The Facebook post read, “I cooked 1.5 kg pork roast inside an old Datsun Sunny for 10 hrs on a 39-degree day. It worked a treat! Today while I have been home I have been monitoring the temperature by the hour. 10 am 52 degrees, 1 pm a staggering 81 degrees inside temperature.” Pengelly further added, “Things to note, it has tinted windows, door & window seals are shot & there is a big rust hole in the roof, which stops the car getting as hot as it potentially could”. He also warned, “My warning does not leave anyone or anything precious to you in a hot car, not for a minute & if you do see kids or dogs in a hot car, DO NOT HESITATE TO SMASH A WINDOW to get them out ASAP. it is not an offence to do this & you could save a life. Please keep a watch out”.

'I want an invite'

Many internet users also responded to the post. Some of the netizens asked for an invite while others shared their own experience of cooking during the hot wave. One Facebook user wrote, “I baked cookies on the dash of my Supra once”. Another user wrote, “OMG that's amazing. Nice work Stu”. One netizen also commented, “Unfortunately it is still illegal to smash a window of someone else's vehicle to get an animal or child out in Australia. The police advise to call them to get it sorted out so you don't risk a hefty fine and cost of repairs for vandalism”.

