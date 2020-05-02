'Curious' Penguin Interacts With Other Zoo Inhabitants During Lockdown, Watch Video

Amid the lockdown due to the ongoing pandemic when people are restricted to visit the public recreational premises, a zoo in San Diego, California, took an initiative to introduce the penguins with the primates. In the clip that the San Diego zoo posted on Facebook, the endangered penguin Dot can be seen exploring the Zoo and interacting with primate Ellie to keep itself and the animals engaged in times of isolation. The 35-second clip captured the attention of Facebook users as they lauded the zoo’s efforts to keep the inmates entertained in difficult times.

With over 66k reactions and nearly 2k engagement, the clip is earning recognition for the zoo members for exhibiting the animals to life outside the cages. While the world is confined at homes, the penguin was seen wandering freely meeting with the new friends in excitement.

Internet appreciates the gesture

“Now they will start planning their escape. Be sure and count the spoons, that's what they'll start digging with! I think I saw a documentary about it,” wrote a user jokingly. “Love it, thank you all, for taking great care of all the animals. We Miss all the animals and all the awesome employees,” wrote another. “I think one of the nicest things the zoo is doing is allowing the animals to visit each other. They probably hear and smell each other, but when do they ever SEE each other? It's a different zoo experience. Thank you,” wrote the third.

The zoo explained that the video was also aimed to encourage conservation program for the endangered species of the penguin in the zoo. It wrote, “The African penguin population has declined by 60% in the last 28 years. We're proud to participate in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP) program for these endangered aquatic birds and to partner with SANCCOB saves seabirds, to help facilitate conservation programs in South Africa.”

