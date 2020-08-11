Author DL Jennings’ Mom Spots His Book In Local Library, Her 'proud Smile' Wins Hearts

In a heartwarming incident, an author’s mom found his book at a local library. Sharing the ‘proud moment’, DL Jennings, an epic fantasy author and a US Air force veteran, on August 10, took to social media and posted a photograph of his ‘smiling mother’ holding the book.

Posting it on Reddit, Jennings explained how his mother had found his book at the local library. “I can’t get over how proud she looks,“ he wrote. The radiant photograph shows Jenning’ mother proudly holding her son’s debut novel ‘Gift of Shaper’ in her hands. Not only her pride reflect on her face, but her eyes also sparkle as she looks into the camera. In the background, Blasco Library could be seen written, indicating it to be the ‘ local library’ where she found the book.

The photo immediately captured everybody’ heart in joy garnering over 19.8 upvotes. The post was soon flooded with comments from both fans and other netizens. Jennings also took to his account and wrote, “It’s incredibly special to me. She is an amazing woman and mother. I owe EVERYTHING I am to her .” Meanwhile, another user wrote,” She was born there and spent all of her pre-Air Force days there.” Yet another user revealed, “That’s my uncle’s library. Raymond Blasco” “I don't even know you and I'm proud of you that's gotta be the coolest feeling,” wrote another user.

Read: Devin Booker Flirts With Kendall Jenner On Instagram After Superb 35-point Game Vs OKC

Read: Bihar Speaker Unveils A Book On Crosswords In Hindi

Read: DU 2020: 35,000 Students Appear For DU Open Book Exam; Many Face Glitches In Tests

Read: Book Launched On Venkaiah Naidu Completing Three Years As Vice President

About DL Jennings

DL Jennings is a thirteen-year active duty veteran of the United States Air Force, serving under the Air Force Special Operations Command. In 2005, he earned his associate degree after graduating at the top of his Korean class at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center in Monterey, California, and earning the Korean Consul General award for excellence. He finished writing his debut novel, Gift of the Shaper while serving on his ninth combat tour. As per a website, when he is not reading or writing epic fantasy, he enjoys travelling, listening to '90s punk, and watching Ohio State football.