Devin Booker Flirts With Kendall Jenner On Instagram After Superb 35-point Game Vs OKC

Phoenix Suns star player Devin Booker commented on Kendal Jenner's Instagram post after posting a 35-point performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Devin Booker has led the Phoenix Suns to a brilliant 6-0 record at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, giving the team a chance to qualify for the playoffs. Off-court, Booker is rumoured to be dating Kendall Jenner. Following Booker's 35-point performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 23-year-old guard commented on Jenner's Instagram video. 

While Devin Booker and Kendall are yet to confirm their relationship, they have often been spotted together during the quarantine and are said to be in a casual relationship. Jenner posted a video of herself on Instagram, where she added a strawberry emoji as the caption. Booker commented by saying that he likes strawberries. Jenner replied to his comment by sending a string of strawberry emojis. 

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Shortly after the NBA season was suspended, Devin Booker and Kendall were spotted while travelling to Sedona, where they halted near Arizona City for some time. As per reports, Booker and Jenner belonged to the same circle before they started dating. Sources added that both Devin Booker and Kendell Jenner were out for 'much-needed air'. Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have 'been running in the same social circles' since 2018. In June, both of them were also spotted at a sushi joint in Malibu before Booker travelled to the NBA bubble for resumed the on-hiatus 2019-2019 season. 

Fans react to Devin Booker's comments on Kendall Jenner Instagram video after 35-point game 

Devin Booker 35 points vs OKC

The Suns are 6-0 at the bubble, which has increased their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. On Monday, Booker dropped 35 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists while at against the Thunder while shooting 52.9% from the field, highlighted by a three from almost half-court. Booker is currently about to complete the first year of a five-year $158 million contract extension with the Suns. 

