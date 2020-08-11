Devin Booker Flirts With Kendall Jenner On Instagram After Superb 35-point Game Vs OKC

Devin Booker has led the Phoenix Suns to a brilliant 6-0 record at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, giving the team a chance to qualify for the playoffs. Off-court, Booker is rumoured to be dating Kendall Jenner. Following Booker's 35-point performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 23-year-old guard commented on Jenner's Instagram video.

Kendall Jenner Instagram: Devin Booker and Kendall interact after Booker's 35-point performance

While Devin Booker and Kendall are yet to confirm their relationship, they have often been spotted together during the quarantine and are said to be in a casual relationship. Jenner posted a video of herself on Instagram, where she added a strawberry emoji as the caption. Booker commented by saying that he likes strawberries. Jenner replied to his comment by sending a string of strawberry emojis.

Shortly after the NBA season was suspended, Devin Booker and Kendall were spotted while travelling to Sedona, where they halted near Arizona City for some time. As per reports, Booker and Jenner belonged to the same circle before they started dating. Sources added that both Devin Booker and Kendell Jenner were out for 'much-needed air'. Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have 'been running in the same social circles' since 2018. In June, both of them were also spotted at a sushi joint in Malibu before Booker travelled to the NBA bubble for resumed the on-hiatus 2019-2019 season.

Fans react to Devin Booker's comments on Kendall Jenner Instagram video after 35-point game

Devin Booker dropped 35 on the Thunder then simped on Kendall jenners Instagram less than an hour later this man must be stopped pic.twitter.com/ceGr55xP9q — owen (@jokicfan) August 10, 2020

what i would tell my grand kids about D book in the future:pic.twitter.com/td8mU3nHLd — Alex (@SlayBater2) August 10, 2020

D Book the only dude that's been winning in 2020 — Klay Thompson (@LitKlayThompson) August 10, 2020

Ben Simmons about to come back from injury to play tomorrow night and drop 60 against D Book and the Suns — Blake (@BlakeFromPhila) August 10, 2020

Devin Booker 35 points vs OKC

OH MY GAWDDDD!!!



Devin from THE PANHANDLE! pic.twitter.com/2SHsY29ERg — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) August 10, 2020

The Suns are 6-0 at the bubble, which has increased their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. On Monday, Booker dropped 35 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists while at against the Thunder while shooting 52.9% from the field, highlighted by a three from almost half-court. Booker is currently about to complete the first year of a five-year $158 million contract extension with the Suns.

