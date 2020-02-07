Auto Expo 2020: Tata HBX Likely To Come In Petrol And All-electric Version

Tata Motors grabbed massive attention at the ongoing Auto Expo motor show when it unveiled its HBX micro-SUV concept. According to media reports, the Tata HBX mini-SUV will likely come in petrol-only models and the company is also looking to introduce an all-electric version of it as well. As per reports, the HBX all-electric version could be Tata's first electric vehicle to be priced under Rs 10 lakh. Tata HBX will likely be hitting the Indian market by mid-2020.

Tata Motors entered the Auto Expo 2020 with four brand new reveals and an expansive lineup of EVs, BS6 models, and commercial vehicles. Earlier, Tata Motors had unveiled its flagship 'The Gravitas SUV' in the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 motor show in India. The Gravitas is apparently a longer version of Tata Harrier with an extra third row of seats, which makes it a 7-seater car. According to media reports, the Tata Gravitas has an updated BS6-compliant 2.0-litre Kryotec engine and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Media reports suggest that the car will hit the showrooms by April 2020.

Tata Motors also unveiled a new-age concept for Tata Sierra with interesting new interior design with only three doors. While the specifications of the Tata Sierra were kept under the wrap, it is expected that it will boast a 1.2 Liter petrol and 1.5 diesel engine, while a completely electric model will also be Tata's offering with the new-age Sierra. The front of the car is squared up which gives it a muscular look while the rear of the SUV features a single LED taillamp which gives it a futuristic look. The production for the Tata Sierra is expected to begin next year.

Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020 in India began on February 5 and like every year, this year too will see a plethora of launces and unveils. The event is being held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, around 126 cars like Renault Triber, Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Audi Q8 will be launched in India in the new year. A few new companies like Great Wall Motors (GWM) showcased its first products in India that will enter the Indian market soon.

