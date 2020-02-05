Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Unveils EXUV300 And EKUV100 E-vehicles Suited For Daily Commute

Cars

Mahindra has unveiled its brand new eXUV300 and eKUV100 e-vehicles at the 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020 being held on January 5, 2020 at Greater Noida.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Auto Expo 2020

The 15th edition of the Auto Expo is being held on January 5 2020 and will feature a platform for various automobile companies to showcase their upcoming projects. Companies like Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Renault and Mahindra have taken to the stage unveiling exciting new cars for the near future. Mahindra unveiled a new age concept betting big on electric vehicles showcasing eXUV300 and eKUV100 ideally suited for daily commutes. 

READ: Auto Expo 2020: MG Motors Showcases AI Enabled Car Marvel X With Autonomous Capabilities

eXUV300 specs and features

Mahindra has showcased its brand new eXUV300 electric-powered vehicle at the 2020 Auto Expo. The XUV300 electric is powered by an electric motor driving the front wheels which is likely to churn out 130 bhp. It will function by a 40kWh battery pack capable of delivering a range of above 300km on a single charge. This all-electric version of the XUV300 featuring blue highlights and styling tweaks on the outside and inside. It is expected to launch in the second half of 2021. Its starting price is expected at around Rs 10 lakh. The eXUV300 will be the first product with battery cells developed by LG Chem that has partnered with Mahindra in the field of advanced lithium-ion battery technology. It looks very similar to the subcompact SUV that is currently on sale in the country. 

READ: Auto Expo Live Updates: Everything You Need To Know About The New Kia Carnival

eKUV100 specs and features

Mahindra has launched the eKUV100 at the Auto Expo 2020 priced at ₹ 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and is considered to be the most affordable electric vehicle on sale in India. It looks very identical to its petrol derivative and there are small changes which includes a revised grille, reworked headlamps and taillights.

The interior remains mostly unchanged and a larger infotainment system is expected to be placed. The model comes with a 40 kW electric that produces about 53 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque. It will feature a 15.9 kWh lithium-ion battery and can provide a range of 120 km on a single charge. 

READ: Auto Expo Live 2020 Updates: Kia Sonet Unveiled, Suzuki Launches BS-VI Range Of Motorbikes

READ: Auto Expo Live Updates: Tata Sierra Concept Car Teases With A 3-door SUV

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
'DOES A TERRORIST...?': KEJRIWAL
UDDHAV JUSTIFIES SON'S INCLUSION
ANUPAM KHER: 'MUST TEACH PEOPLE'
TATA INTRODUCES NEW-AGE SIERRA
TRUMP SNUBS NANCY PELOSI HANDSHAKE
YOGI THANKS PM ON RAM MANDIR TRUST