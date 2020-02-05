Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Unveils EXUV300 And EKUV100 E-vehicles Suited For Daily Commute

The 15th edition of the Auto Expo is being held on January 5 2020 and will feature a platform for various automobile companies to showcase their upcoming projects. Companies like Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Renault and Mahindra have taken to the stage unveiling exciting new cars for the near future. Mahindra unveiled a new age concept betting big on electric vehicles showcasing eXUV300 and eKUV100 ideally suited for daily commutes.

eXUV300 specs and features

Did you ever think environmental consciousness and thrilling performance could come hand-in-hand? The stunning eXUV300 gives you food for thought - an SUV that perfectly blends luxury, sustainability and performance.

Mahindra has showcased its brand new eXUV300 electric-powered vehicle at the 2020 Auto Expo. The XUV300 electric is powered by an electric motor driving the front wheels which is likely to churn out 130 bhp. It will function by a 40kWh battery pack capable of delivering a range of above 300km on a single charge. This all-electric version of the XUV300 featuring blue highlights and styling tweaks on the outside and inside. It is expected to launch in the second half of 2021. Its starting price is expected at around Rs 10 lakh. The eXUV300 will be the first product with battery cells developed by LG Chem that has partnered with Mahindra in the field of advanced lithium-ion battery technology. It looks very similar to the subcompact SUV that is currently on sale in the country.

Big announcements made by Dr Pawan Goenka on Mahindra's future EV plans:

1. #eKUV100 - launch in Q1 of next FY; price < ₹10 lakh

2. #eXUV300 - launch in 2021

3. Mahindra Atom - #electric quadricycle

1. eKUV100 - launch in Q1 of next FY; price < ₹10 lakh
2. eXUV300 - launch in 2021
3. Mahindra Atom - electric quadricycle
All these products will be shown at #AutoExpo2020

eKUV100 specs and features

For mass EV adoption to become a reality, we have a prerogative to make our EVs affordable and accessible. Introducing the eKUV100, an SUV ideally suited for your daily commutes. Starting at an ex-showroom price of 8.25 lakh.

Mahindra has launched the eKUV100 at the Auto Expo 2020 priced at ₹ 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and is considered to be the most affordable electric vehicle on sale in India. It looks very identical to its petrol derivative and there are small changes which includes a revised grille, reworked headlamps and taillights.

No, that's not a concept, the eKUV100 is a production car. And the most affordable EV in the country, for that matter. Starts at Rs 8.25 lakh. Sharing the stage is the eXUV300, although Mahindra has stopped short of announcing its price

The interior remains mostly unchanged and a larger infotainment system is expected to be placed. The model comes with a 40 kW electric that produces about 53 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque. It will feature a 15.9 kWh lithium-ion battery and can provide a range of 120 km on a single charge.

