Auto Expo 2020: MG Motors Showcases AI Enabled Car Marvel X With Autonomous Capabilities

British car manufacturer MG Motors reportedly displayed the Marvel X electric vehicle (EV), an AI-enabled car at Auto Expo 2020, New Delhi. A vehicle designated to integrated internet, electric and autonomous capabilities is a luxury crossover that flaunts advanced driver assistance for a Level-3 intelligent driving as per the report.

Grand show by #MG motor displaying a total of 14 vehicles at the #AutoExpo. Here's the #MarvelX world's first mass production model with integrated, electric and Autonomous capabilities. pic.twitter.com/3SZDk7dErb — Shams Raza Naqvi (@ShamsNaqvi) February 5, 2020

MG Motors reportedly showcased a selection of 14 autonomous vehicles including hatchback, sedans and utility vehicle (UVs) segment, production and concept vehicles including eMG6, RC6, 360M, and MG3, in a fine spectacle.

Join us as we take you on a journey from the past, through the present and into the future! At MG Pavillion, Hall 5. #MGAtAutoExpo pic.twitter.com/qdxIDcE1e8 — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) February 5, 2020

The company told the reporters that Marvel X is a category-defining vehicle installed with augmented reality AR maps, 52.5kWh battery for NEDC-tested range of 403km and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display with cutting edge features like AliOS-powered Zebra voice recognition system based on China’s vehicle marque, Roewe.

The luxury car flaunts visual navigation, that allows the automobile to spot a parking bay autonomously, and Vision-i Concept with 5G zero screen cockpit that is heralded as the world’s first 5G travelling experience claimed the company to the reporters.

Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor, India told the media that the MG carmakers were delighted with the reception received for their cutting-edge products. MG’s vision for the future of mobility is connected, tech-driven, and sustainable, and products showcased are a testament to the manufacturer’s commitment to enabling this vision.

Showcase of 14 global products across different categories

He further added that having successfully introduced category-leading products such as the Hector and the ZS EV to the Indian diaspora, the showcase of 14 global products across different categories was aimed at giving the consumers and industry stakeholders a glimpse of the excitement and innovation that the future holds.

Marvel X boasts its paintwork as the automobile’s most striking feature that is Klien Blue, the world’s only pure blue claimed Roewe, as per the reports. Marvel X is reportedly 23mm longer and 84mm wider than the MG Hector, but the vehicle is comparatively 100mm shorter in height.

