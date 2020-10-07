Bizarre! Azerbaijan Releases Heavy Metal Song Video Amid Violent Clashes With Armenia

Amid the rising tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Azerbaijan army recently released a ‘bizarre’ death metal music video in a bid to tout the might of its weapon and military prowess. The video, which has now taken the internet by storm, is title ‘Atəs’, meaning ‘Fire'. The clip features musicians armed with guitars standing in front of armoured tanks while being dressed in military combats.

The song was performed in an open field, with no enemies in sight, next to a fleet of missiles launchers and tanks. According to Newshub, it is performed by the local musician Ceyhun Zeynalov and Narmin Karimbayova, backed by the Nur Group. While sharing the clip on YouTube, the Azeri State Border Service wrote, “The video archive of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Border Service was used in the preparation of the clip”.

READ: Armenia PM Slams Turkey Over Azerbaijan Conflict

As the clip is doing rounds on the internet, several users, while sharing the clip, called it ‘bizarre’. Some internet users criticised the Azerbaijan government for the song, while jokingly wrote, “Azerbaijan gets this masterpiece and we get ads saying it’s okay for soldiers to cry... no wonder our recruitment is down. Get Capita to give us some based music video asap”. “Really odd but it works and now I think more militaries should release music videos. Total propaganda of course,” added third.

Azerbaijan have released a military music video, featuring their soldiers playing guitars in front of APCs and other military hardware. This is truly is bizarre. pic.twitter.com/8T4z8WBjPE — randomhunterbestof (@randomhunter20) October 4, 2020

@azpresident regime is a house of cards build on repression of journalists/opposition, abuse of minorities and extreme misinformation.



No military victories recorded by belligerent #Azerbaijan Gov. Hence making music videos as the regime falters. #ArtsakhStrong #StopAliyev https://t.co/BLxIcDVBll — Hovig Melkonian (@HovigMelkonian) October 3, 2020

READ: Armenia-Azerbaijan Clash: Turkish Foreign Minister Slams Calls For Truce

While maintaining official neutrality on the Azerbaijan/Armenian conflict



This Azerbaijani music video is awesome

Your move Armenia



h/t @lance_computers



pic.twitter.com/oJnF8hjwGH — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) October 2, 2020

I’m now rooting super hard for Armenia to win just so they can bomb Azerbaijan’s ability to commit such an atrocity as bad as this patriotic music video.

pic.twitter.com/GRgNStlhWG — JLR (@JLR59749237) October 2, 2020

Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

The new fight between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which erupted on September 27, is considered to be the heaviest in decades. Hundreds of people have been killed in the past week, including over 40 civilians. The fight between the two countries has raised international concern about stability in the South Caucasus, where pipelines carry Azeri oil and gas to world markets.

With fears of the clashes expanding into an all-out, multi-front war, there is a possibility that the fighting could also stuck in regional powers Turkey and Russia. While Ankara is Azerbaijan’s strongest supporter, Moscow, on the other hand, has a military base in Armenia. Earlier, Armenia even accused Turkey of supplying fighters to the conflict, drawing them out of northern-Syria.

READ: Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Instigated By Turkey's Erdogan, Claims Syria's Assad

READ: Canada Suspends Export Of Drone Tech To Turkey Amid Claims Of Use By Azerbaijani Side