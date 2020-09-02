Bangladesh Foreign Minister Says Entire Nation Indebted To Pranab Mukherjee

Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Dr A. K. Abdul Momen paid tributes to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee at High Commission of India in Bangladesh on September 2. Momen described Mukherjee, also a former Cabinet minister with several important portfolios, as "a true friend of Bangladesh”, adding that the entire nation will remain indebted to him.

Mukherjee, who breathed his last on August 31 at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi, was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for COVID-19. He passed away at the age of 84 after being put in a coma post brain surgery.

The High Commission of India in Dhaka has also opened a Digital Condolence Book in memory of the former President and anyone who wants to pay tribute can visit hcidhaka.gov.in/condolence_reg. They have to enter their name, email id, company, and condolence message to pay their tributes. Bangladesh also observed state mourning in honour of Mukherjee, recalling the former President's “outstanding and unforgettable”.

Condolences poured in

Soon after his demise, tributes and condolences started pouring in from all over the world. On August 31, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden condoled the death of Mukherjee, saying the former Indian President believed deeply in the importance of India and the US tackling global challenges together. He said that

"President Shri Pranab Mukherjee was a devout public servant who believed deeply in the importance of our two nations tackling global challenges together. Jill and I are saddened to hear of his passing - our prayers go out to his loved ones and the Indian people," Biden said on Monday.

Former President's mortal remains were brought from the Army's R&R Hospital to his residence at 10, Rajaji Marg at 9.30 am in the morning. Leaders from across party lines arrived at his residence to pay their respects and express their condolences to the family. They were asked to adhere to a strict schedule and were given time slots due to the pandemic.

