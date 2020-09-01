Mike Pompeo Condoles Pranab Mukherjee's Death, Hails His 'visionary Leadership'

Following the demise of the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the leader. Pranab Mukherjee, who served as the 13th President of the nation from 2012 to 2017, passed away on August 31 after a prolonged illness. Pompeo extended his ‘deepest condolences’ and said that Pranab Mukherjee’s ‘visionary leadership’ was instrumental in bringing America and India close together.

Saddened to hear of the passing of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, whose visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing the United States and India closer together. We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India during this difficult time. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 1, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. The news was confirmed by his son - Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their efforts. The 84-year-old was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Since August 10, regular reports from the Army Hospital stated that the former President was in a deep coma and on ventilator support, remaining haemodynamically stable while being treated for a lung infection. While he had been operated for removal of a clot in the brain, he had also developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction apart from being infected with COVID-19 at the time of admission.

He leaves behind a rich legacy with his stint as India's finance, commerce, defence minister, India's President and veteran Congress leader. Known to be close to late former PM Indira Gandhi, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha first in 1969 and then subsequently in 1975, 1981, 1993 and 1999. While he was a thorough Congressman serving in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) for 23 years, his multiple stints as Finance minister ushered several major economic reforms boosting the Indian economy.

