Sushant Case: CBI Officials Won't Be Quarantined, If Visit For Less Than 7 Days Says BMC

Even after the Supreme Court gave a nod to the CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, BMC on Tuesday said that the CBI officials won't be quarantined, if they visit for less than 7 days. This development comes as BMC had earlier quarantined Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwary, who had visited the city to monitor the investigation by Bihar Police in Sushant's death case.

However, the Municipal Corporation has mentioned that if they visit the city for more than 7 days, CBI officials will have to seek exemption. Furthermore, there have widespread similar claims miring the probe in controversy, ranging from not even filing an FIR till now to allegedly destroying evidence and even scuppering the probe under political pressure.

SC gives nod to CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe and gave nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court also directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Dil Bechara actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

"In the event, a new case is registered at Mumbai on the same issue, in the fitness of things, it would be appropriate if the latter case too, gets investigated by the same agency, on the strength of this Court’s order. Such enabling order will make it possible for the CBI to investigate the new case, avoiding the rigours of Section 6 of the DSPE Act, requiring consent from the State of Maharashtra," the SC judgement read.

