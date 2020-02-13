Banksy Artwork To Go Up For Auction For Australia Bushfire Relief

Original artwork by the acclaimed anonymous British street artist, Banksy, will be reportedly donated and sold in Australia to raise money for bushfire relief. According to international media reports, art collectors, Sandra Powell and Andrew King from Melbourne donated the Banksy piece from their private collection to go on sale, alongside approximately 100 other works from some of the world's most exciting artists. The bushfire relief auction will be held in South Yarra on February 16 and the exhibition will include artwork from artists such as Rone, Adnate, and D*Face.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Andrew King said that the auction line-up is arguably the most comprehensive and diverse survey of street art ever assembled in Melbourne. The estimated price for each work reportedly also ranges from $500 to $20,000, however, Banksy's creation is expected to fetch more as earlier this week, another piece by the anonymous artist titled 'Vote to Love' was reportedly sold for 1.5 million US dollars. The work by Banksy reportedly depicts a circular saw blade heading towards a frail-looking figure sitting on a bench and is titled 'Weston Super Mare'.

Since 2019, the fire emergency predominantly in South West Australia has reportedly claimed over 30 lives, destroyed thousands of home and charred more than 11 million hectares of bush, forest and parks across the nation. In the worst-hit state, New South Wales (NSW), the fire has affected more than five million hectares, destroying more than 2,000 houses and forcing thousands to seek shelter elsewhere. More than 1,600 firefighters are currently working to slow the spread of fires and shore up containment lines, the NSW Rural Fire Service says. The biggest loss has been to the native animal population, with the casualty count in the hundreds of millions.

Australian senator seeks investigation

Earlier this week, an Australia Senator also called on the nation's spies to investigate whether 'eco-terrorists' were responsible for the country's bushfires. Concetta Fierrawanti-Wels, a senior member of Australia's ruling Liberal party said that it defies logic that hundreds of bushfires started at the same time.

Speaking in the Australian parliament, Wells claimed that that the vast number of fires that started around the same time in Australia not only gave the impression of the possibility of arsonist attack but also suggests a level of coordination."Who are they? What were their motive and intent? Are they lone actors or part of a sinister collective conducting eco-terrorism?" she asked.

