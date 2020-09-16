Barbados To Remove Queen Elizabeth As Head Of State; Plans To Become A Republic By 2021

Barbados has announced that it will become a complete Republic and relieve Queen Elizabeth II of her duties as the country's head of state. Barbados, an independent British Commonwealth nation since 1966 in the Caribbean has said that it wants to part ways with the English monarch and become a Republic by 2021.

'Next logical step'

Barbados Governor General Sandra Mason, delivering a speech on behalf of the country's Prime Minister Mia Mottley, said that "Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state". Sandra said that the time has come to completely leave the colonial past behind adding that Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a Republic by the time the country celebrates its 55th Anniversary of Independence in November next year.

According to Barbados Today, Sandra said, "Barbados has developed governance structures and institutions that mark us as what has been described as, 'the best governed black society in the world'. Since Independence, we Barbadians have sought constantly to improve our systems of law and governance so as to ensure they best reflect our characteristics and values as a nation."

As per Barbados Today, the idea of becoming a Republic was discussed in the 1970s as well. In 1979, a commission was established to study the feasibility of becoming a Republic. The commission, however, came to the conclusion that Barbadians prefer to remain constitutional monarchy and the idea was dropped.

The latest announcement has been welcomed by many, not just inside the country but also abroad. Kristen Clarke, President of the US-based Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, called the move "globalisation" of the Black Lives Matter movement.

