Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Barnes & Noble Face Backlash For Promoting All-white Authors As Part Of 'Diverse Edition'

Rest of the World News

Barnes & Noble face backlash after announcing campaign involving redesigning of the covers of classic novels with images of the ethnically diverse protagonist.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Barnes & Noble

America's largest bookseller, Barnes & Noble recently announced that they would pull a campaign that involved redesigning of the covers of classic novels with images of the ethnically diverse protagonist. However, in a recent statement, the bookseller said that it has 'decided to suspend the initiative' and cancel the event as they faced a considerable amount of backlash. 

The effort, titled 'Diverse Editions' was a part of Black History Month partnership with Penguin Random House and the bookseller had decided to sell the reimagined books at its Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City. According to international media reports, the project saw 12 classic young adult novels receive new covers, the protagonists now 'culturally diverse'. 

READ: French Skating Head Denies Protecting Coach Accused Of Rape

Authors criticise Barnes & Noble

However, several writers reportedly said that it does nothing to address the publishing industry's underlying diversity problems and further added that simply changing the skin colour of characters is a 'superficial fix' and that the publishing industry should do more to promote writers of colour. 

READ: Snow Makes Travel Treacherous In Oklahoma

After facing furious backlash, Barnes & Noble took to Twitter to announce the suspension of their initiative. In a statement, they said, “We acknowledge the voices who have expressed concerns about the Diverse Editions project at our Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue store and have decided to suspend the initiative. The covers are not a substitute for black voices or writers of colour, whose work and voices deserve to be heard.”

The statement further read, “It was a project inspired by our work with schools and was created in part to raise awareness and discussion during Black History Month, in which Barnes & Noble stores nationally will continue to highlight a wide selection of books to celebrate black history and great literature from writers of colour”. 

READ: 'Mr. Peanut Devouring His Son' In A Dark Artwork Becomes Internet's Favourite

READ: New Amazon Dating App Allows Users To 'buy A Date' Leaves Netizens In Splits

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM MODI MAKES TUBELIGHT REMARK
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
SANJAY SINGH EVADES DIRECT ANSWER
PM MODI HITS BACK AT RAHUL GANDHI
MERCEDES-BENZ LAUNCHES GLA SUV
MSK PRASAD'S HUGE CLAIM ABOUT KOHLI