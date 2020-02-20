Study Shows Bees May Struggle In Higher, More Frequent Winds Caused By Global Heating

A study which was published in the journal Animal Behaviour, conducted by the University of Sussex researchers, raised fears that bees and other flying pollinators may struggle in winds caused by global warming. The study revealed how high wind speed significantly reduces the efficiency of their foraging. The researchers conducted a trial where they made visits to the artificial flowers and filmed and timed the bees under different fan speeds. It was found that the bees on an average took nectar from 5.45 flowers during a 90-second trial. During the increased wind speeds, it fell to an average of 3.73 flowers. Scientists found that it will hamper the bee's capacity to supply food to its colony. The researchers also studied the indirect impact of higher winds by moving the flowers.

The study further revealed that, while flower movement did not appear to have an effect on the bees, the movement of air from the fans made them much more hesitant to take off from a flower. It took them time ranging from an initial 0.05 seconds to 54 seconds. The study claims that the bees usually feed on wildflowers after leaving their hives. They were lured into the shed with sugar-water feeders and the only bee was allowed at a time.

Bumblebees' population declining

A recent study showed that the population of bumblebees is sharply decreasing in North America and Europe due to the adverse impacts of climate change. Bumblebees play a crucial role as pollinators for flowers and some agricultural crops. This specific kind of bees of the genus Bombus are becoming extinct and are no longer found in Canada. As per the National Geographic reports, these have become endangered in the US. Bombus is the only extant group in the tribe Bombini. The study was published in the journal, Science which found that bumblebees have become less abundant in areas due to rising temperatures.

