Belarus: Nobel Laureate Svetlana Alexievich Leaves For Germany Amid Protests

Belarusian Nobel laureate and key opposition figure Svetlana Alexievich left for Germany amid massive protests against President Alexander Lukashenko and subsequent crackdown on protesters. According to media reports, Alexievich left Belarus for treatment in Germany and her trip isn’t related to politics at home where opposition figures are facing a crackdown.

Earlier this month, diplomats from at least seven countries joined Alexievich, winner of 2015 Nobel Prize for Literature, at her home to show solidarity against the crackdown on protesters and opposition leaders. Alexievich reportedly told the supporters that they need to unite and not give up on their intentions as there is a looming threat of losing the country.

Alexievich had summoned her supporters to her home after another opposition figure, Maxim Znak, was detained by masked men in plain clothes in the latest round-up ordered by President Alexander Lukashenko. She had accused Belarusian authorities of terrorising their own people as she urged people to remain united in the face of adversity.

Read: Nobel Laureate Svetlana Alexievich Denounces Belarus 'terror', Urges People To Unite

Read: Belarus Opposition Leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya Urges UN To Halt Crackdown On Protestors

Alexievich won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2015 "for her polyphonic writings, a monument to suffering and courage in our time.” She was also the last leading member of the Coordination Council, set up to oversee the peaceful transfer of power to Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was not detained by authorities amid crackdown on opposition leaders.

Secret inauguration

Lukashenko assumed his sixth term in office in a secret inauguration ceremony amid continued protests against the regime over disputed election results. He swore to “serve the people of the Republic of Belarus, respect and protect rights and freedoms of people and citizens.”

Germany does not recognise Lukashenko as Belarusian President even after his unannounced inauguration on September 23, a federal government spokesperson had said. Germany’s vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz had earlier described Lukashenko as a dictator after thousands of people gathered at the centre of the capital Minsk protesting against the authoritarian leader.

Read: Belarus Police Detain Demonstrators As Thousands Protest At 'people’s Inauguration' Rally

Read: Belarus: Makei Says Foreign Interference Might Be Harmful, Asks States To Show 'wisdom'