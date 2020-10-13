Belarus Police Authorized To Use Lethal Weapons Against Protesters As Clashes Intensify

The Belarusian government has authorised the police to use lethal weapons if necessary against anti-government protesters amid nationwide demonstrations. The interior ministry confirmed the use of stun grenades and tear gas during a rally in the national capital where a large number of pension-age protesters were present.

First Deputy Interior Minister Gennady Kazakevich said in a video statement that the protesters had “become organised and extremely radical.” He stated that the started with hurling stones and bottles and went on to wield knives, claiming that the law enforcement agencies were confronted by “groups of militants, radicals, anarchists and football hooligans.”

"On behalf of the interior ministry, I say that we will not leave the streets and will guarantee the law in the country. Law enforcement personnel and interior troops will use special equipment and lethal weapons if need be," said Kazakevich.

Sanctions on officials

Meanwhile, the EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg released a statement on October 12, saying the European Council has already imposed sanctions against persons responsible for the “fraudulent nature” of the presidential elections and the violent crackdown on peaceful protests. They said that the EU is ready to take further restrictive measures against entities and high-ranking officials, including Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The European Council said that it has decided to review the EU’s relations with Belarus which include scaling down bilateral cooperation with Belarusian authorities at the central level and increase EU’s support to the Belarusian people and civil society. It will also recalibrate bilateral financial EU assistance to Belarus by directing it to the maximum possible extent away from central authorities.

Earlier in October, the United States imposed sanctions on eight Belarusian officials for their alleged role in falsifying the results of Presidential elections and the violent crackdown on protesters. The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated those individuals following EU sanctions on 40 people, including the interior minister and the head of the election commission.

