Belgian Prince Joachim Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Attending Party Amid Lockdown

Belgian Prince Joachim has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after attending a party in Spain, the country's royal palace informed. Prince Joachim had travelled from Belgium to Spain for an internship on 26 May. Two days later, he went to a party in the southern city of Cordoba, before testing positive for Covid-19, the palace informed on Saturday.

Prince Joachim, the youngest son of Princess Astrid and 10th in line to the Belgian throne, is said to have mild coronavirus symptoms. He is 28 years old.

According to media reports the prince, a nephew of Belgium's King Philippe, was among the 27 people at the party. As per the Cordoba's lockdown rules, a party of this size would be a violation of regulations, as gatherings of no more than 15 people are currently permitted.

An investigation has been launched by the Spanish police in the matter and those found to have flouted lockdown rules will be fined up to €10,000. Everyone who attended the party is said to be in quarantine.

The party was first covered by a Spanish daily, which cited a document from the Andalucian authorities but did not name the prince. Belgian media have since confirmed with the palace that Prince Joachim is in Spain and remains in quarantine. Rafaela Valenzuela, a representative of the Spanish government in Cordoba, condemned the party, calling those who attended irresponsible.

COVID-19 situation in Spain

Spain is one of the worst affected countries in the world with its coronavirus tally at 239,228 cases of infections and 27,125 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

