Spain Hospital Denies Finding Snake In Operation Theatre, Says There Was Only A Monkey

A hospital in Trinidad and Tobago has angrily denied claims that a snake was found at the hospital compound in a statement as it confirmed that only a monkey was there in operation theatre while the medical personnel prepared to resume elective surgeries. Last week, a Capuchin monkey was filmed scrabbling on the shelves at the hospital amid the three-month hiatus due to coronavirus at Port-of-Spain General Hospital.

As per the local media reports, the monkey delayed the medics and staff by several hours after the zoological officers were summoned to capture the animal. However, the health officials strenuously denied 'malicious' claims about the posts circulating on social media that a 'big snake' was also retrieved at the same time. According to the statement released online, the Authorities said that the hospital categorically “denies that a snake was also found on the hospital’s compound and any information suggesting the same is false, misleading and malicious.”Further, it said, “the incident is currently being reviewed in an effort to implement appropriate measures to prevent a recurrence.”

Read: Mumbai Police's Latest Meme Is Inspired By 'Gulabo Sitabo', Netizens Say 'nailed It'

Read: Incredible Photo Of Baby Swordfish Wins Internet, Netizens Say 'so Cute'

The Emperor Valley Zoo was contacted and an official named Alvin Deo, the zoo’s monkey handler, captured the animal from the theatre, as per the release at around 7 am. The zoo posted a photo of the incident on its official handle on Facebook that triggered a huge reaction from the audience.

Monkey delayed hours for scheduled surgery

The incident hampered almost three-months awaited elective surgeries programme implemented by the Ministry of Health, and the resumption was said to be the first scheduled to take place in the area of ob-gynaecology as per local media reports. Elective surgeries were among the first set of non-essential procedures to be postponed by the authorities back in March as hospitals were pushed to their capacities to stem the spread of the COVID-19.

Read: Italy: Boy Remains Calm As Bear Follows Him In Woods, Netizens Laud His Courage

Read: Elephant Rams Tourists' Lunch Table At Safari Park, Netizens Call It ‘gentle Reminder’

(Image Credit: Facebook/ The Emperor Valley Zoo)