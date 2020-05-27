Zinedine Zidane Under Scrutiny After Breaking Lockdown Rules In Spain: Report

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has landed himself in trouble after he allegedly broke lockdown rules in Spain this week. The French legend could face a hefty fine even as he and the rest of the squad have returned to Real Madrid training to prepare for a LaLiga return.

Also Read | Real Madrid abandoned €20m Lewandowski signing to avoid hampering relations with Bayern

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane breaks lockdown rules

According to Spanish publication Sport, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was seen visiting his second home in a village outside the city of Madrid. This goes against the lockdown guidelines that have been introduced by the Spanish government to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown guidelines prohibit movement across borders, while the residents have been asked to stay in their primary residences rather than moving between properties.

Also Read | LaLiga suspended due to Coronavirus outbreak; Real Madrid training ground under lockdown

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane likely to be fined

The report suggests that Zinedine Zidane might be forced to pay a hefty fine amounting at €1,500 ($1,643) if the authorities decide to proceed with the matter. The risk of a criminal prosecution also looms large on the Real Madrid coach. However, this is not the first time that a person associated with Real Madrid has violated lockdown norms. Earlier, Gareth Bale was seen playing golf, while Serbian striker Luka Jovic was on the receiving end in his homeland after he broke lockdown rules to travel back from Madrid.

Hazard, Asensio arrive fit for Real Madrid training

The entire Los Blancos squad returned to Real Madrid training last week. The likes of Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard who were struggling with their respective injuries have now returned fit and have started training with the squad. Zinedine Zidane was visibly happy with the team's return to training. The Real Madrid coach praised the players saying that they have all arrived fit for training, citing the fact that they worked out well at home during the two-month lockdown period.

Also Read | Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in dilemma, club to axe 12 players in summer: Report

LaLiga return date announced

An official league announcement has declared June 8 as the LaLiga return date. As things stand, defending LaLiga champions Barcelona lead sit top of the league table. The Lionel Messi-led Catalan giants have bagged 58 points in 27 LaLiga games. On the other hand, Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid occupy the second spot with 56 points.

Also Read | Manager Zinedine Zidane wears a protective mask as team resumes Real Madrid training