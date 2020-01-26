Berlin Woman All Set To Marry Plane Later This Year, Claims They're Dating For 6 Years

A woman from Berlin, Germany, in a bizarre announcement said that she is set to marry a jumbo jet which she has been 'dating' for the past six years. According to international media reports, Michele Köbke is planning to tie the knot with the Boeing 737-800 at a ceremony in the Netherlands. She reportedly 'met' the plane at Berlin Tegel airport back in 2014, claiming it was love at first sight.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Michele said that she remembers after seeing it for the first time, she was awed by the jet's wings and thrusters. She further added that since her first encounter, she has only been able to see the plane only through glass.

She also recalled that back in September 2019, she was 'finally' able to get her hands on her 'man' and got the 'opportunity' to plant a kiss on the side of the 40-tonne aircraft. She reportedly stated that the time in the hanger was the most beautiful moment of her life and when she was with the plane, she enjoyed every bit of it.

While discussing her big dreams, she told the media outlet that she plans on moving to the hangar one day. Her dream is to be with the aircraft and live her entire life with it.

She further added that she wants to marry 'him' and dress him very smartly in black trousers and a black blazer. The 'couple' further planes to get hitched on March 18 this year, however, the 30-year-old's family doesn't plan on meeting the plane.

Examples of objectophilia

She further also explained that her bizarre relationship with the jet is an example of objectophilia, that is having a sexual or romantic attraction to an intimate object. However, she also said that she is aware of it ever since she first took her first flight back in November 2013 as it was then that she realised that she had a predilection for aeroplanes. She said that she thinks that its a 'normal' relationship and further explained that whenever she touches the plane, she gets excited and her palms get sweaty.

(With inputs from Agencies)