BIZZARE: Family In US Finds A Snake Inside Oven While Baking A Pizza

In a bizzare incident that took place in North Carolina, a family was shocked when they discovered a snake inside their oven while baking a pizza. The incident took the internet by storm when the story of the snake roasted inside the oven went viral. The unusual piece of news came from Wake Forest in North Carolina where the family was baking a pizza for dinner when the terrible smell and smoke forced them to check the oven.

Not so homely

The couple Amber and Robert Helm were shocked to see the snake being cooked inside their oven. As soon as the fire broke out in the oven and terrible smoke started to come out. Amber asked her boys to "back up" as she didn't want anything to happen. When Amber looked closely at the oven she was like "Oh my god" after discovering the snake was being cooked. The family then went out to eat as the oven would need a double-triple cleaning to get ready for the next meal.

The family is now planning to get their house inspected by the pest control experts to identify whether there are any other snakes in the house and from where did the snake came inside the house. The couple will try and find out the source from where the snake entered the house to make sure there is no further infiltration as they have two young boys living with them.

In another incident, a python managed to jet off on an airplane from Australia to New Zealand. The reptile crawled away unnoticed by the ground staffers and was identified when the pilot of the next flight reported a foreign object on the runway. Meanwhile, a woman in Wisconsin was surprised when she found a snake coiled inside the bonnet of her car. The woman while driving her SUV noticed that the car was running strangely and when she opened the hood of her car to investigate she found the snake resting in the engine compartment.

