PSL 2020: England Players To Leave Pakistan Immediately Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The Coronavirus outbreak has affected multiple sporting events across the globe and the PSL 2020 is the latest that falls prey to the deadly virus. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced that the remaining PSL 2020 matches in Karachi will be staged behind closed doors. Now, reports suggest that English players are set to head home due to the coronavirus scare mid-way through the PSL 2020.

English players to exit PSL 2020 amidst Coronavirus fears

According to a report in the Daily Mail, English cricketers participating in the PSL 2020 were preparing to make hasty exits from Pakistan last night. Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jason Roy, James Vince were amongst the 15 Englishmen plying their trade as overseas players in the PSL 2020. However, with growing concerns of the Coronavirus pandemic, the players sought flights back home and the PCB were understood to be organising their flights back to the UK. Despite the speedy exits of some of the most high profile players in the league, the PSL 2020 is likely to continue as it reaches the business end of the campaign.

PCB declare PSL 2020 matches in Karachi to be held behind closed doors due to Coronavirus scare

The PCB on Thursday announced that amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, all matches scheduled at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi are to be held behind closed doors. Karachi, one of the four host cities of the PSL 2020, were scheduled to host four more matches including a playoff match on March 17. PCB also announced that they will refund the fans who had already purchased tickets for matches in Karachi. It is reported that the playoff tie will be shifted to Lahore, but it remains to be seen whether the clash will be open for fans considering the government's Coronavirus guidelines.

🚨 IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



Following government advice, the upcoming #HBLPSLV matches in Karachi will be played in front of an empty National Stadium.



The precautionary decision has been made to better protect the health of spectators, players, officials & media. pic.twitter.com/rKP3ZEySXw — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 12, 2020

PES vs MUL live: How to watch PSL live streaming in India?

DSport's channel is the official broadcaster of PSL live streaming in India. Fans can watch PES vs MUL live on DSport at 7:30 PM IST on Friday. sporttiger.com will also provide PSL live streaming in India. For live scorecard updates, fans can visit the PSL 2020 website or follow their social media platforms.

