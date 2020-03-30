Bhutan increases quarantine period to 21 days amid coronavirus outbreak

Bhutan, which is considered to be the land of the thunder dragon, has decided to extend its quarantine period for 21 days, with effect from March 31 in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus cases which has witnessed an upsurge in the country in the last few days. The official Twitter handle of the Bhutan Prime Minister informed about the news on March 30.

The tweet of the Prime Minister read that the government decided to increase the quarantine period to 21 days starting from March 31. This extension of the lockdown is to ensure the highest preventive measure.

Another tweet read that the government has decided to extend the quarantine period from an initial 14 to 21 days. The decision was arrived at purely to align with the COVID-19 response modes that the government is adopting day by day.

The government decides to increase quarantine period to 21 days starting tomorrow.

This is to ensure highest preventive measure. pic.twitter.com/klyRhou1rg — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) March 30, 2020

Today, the government decided to extend the quarantine period from initial 14 to 21 days. The decision was arrived at purely to align with the COVID-19 response modes we are adopting by the day. https://t.co/ybSfhXju2J pic.twitter.com/75kmrQxTwz — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) March 30, 2020

The country so far has reported four positive cases of the Coronavirus as per the reports of Johns Hopkins University. The first case of the virus in the Himalayan country came into limelight on March 5 where the patient was a 76-year old tourist from the United States and had visited Assam before arriving in Bhutan.

140 Bhutanese evacuated

As many as 140 Bhutanese nationals comprising mostly students were flown back to their country on Saturday in a special flight of the Royal Bhutan Airlines from here amid the national lockdown, airport officials said. The official said that the Bhutanese students were enrolled in various universities and colleges in and around Chandigarh.

After the nationwide lockdown was enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Bhutanese nationals were waiting to be flown out. The special flight took off from Chandigarh Airport in the afternoon. CISF, Indian Air Force, immigration authorities and Punjab police provided required support for the smooth operation of the flight, he added.

