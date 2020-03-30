Natural Shampoo & Conditioner For Dry Hair To Help You During COVID-19 Lockdown Quarantine

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has evidently put many people under strict self-isolations. Be it running out of essential goods or products, or unavailability of products in the market due to the COVID-19 lockdown, there are various reasons why one might run out of shampoo & conditioner in their house. Even though in quarantine, it is important for people to take care of themselves and their hygiene, hence one should not skip away from washing hair during such time. Below are some of the methods one can use to make home-made shampoo and conditioner for dry hair-

Also read: Summer hairstyles for long hair: 3 Easy and simple styles to look effortlessly trendy

How to make shampoo at home

Homemade hair mask

Dry hair requires special care even during normal days which makes caring for them a bit difficult while staying in quarantine. one of the easiest and most efficient way to clean and condition your hair during quarantine is this hair mask. apply a mixture of Amla, Shikakai and Multani Mitti in a paste form on your hair. let it settle for 40 minutes and wash your hair thoroughly after it. This mixture will also help in cooling the scalp down and removing dandruff.

Also read: How to curl hair in different ways at home during quarantine period?

Rose Water

In order to give your hair both a fragrance and conditioning, rose water can be very helpful. Just massage your hair with rose water for 10-15 minutes then let it stay for over an hour. Wash your hair thoroughly afterwards. Rose water helps very well in conditioning dry scalp.

Also read: Hair Loss Cure: 5 food products that might help in hair growth

Honey, lemon and coconut oil

All the three ingredients in this mixture act as natural conditioners for dry hair. Mix a few droplets of lemon with honey and coconut oil. Apply this mixture on your scalp and let it stay till it dries. Wash your hair thoroughly afterwards. This mixture also helps in reducing dandruff from dry hair.

Also read: Riteish Deshmukh's hairstyles that men can take fashion cues from

Aloe Vera and coconut oil hair mask

Both aloe vera and coconut oil are known to have beneficial qualities for dry hair. One can mix up aloe vera gel with coconut oil to form a paste and apply it to the scalp till it dries out. Wash your hair thoroughly after it.

Also read: Anushka Sharma turns hairstylist amidst lockdown, and first client is hubby Virat Kohli