Bill Gates Dispenses With Niceties; Attacks Trump For 'dangerous' Move To Cut WHO Funding

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Thursday criticised US President Donald Trump and his decision to cut off funding for the World Health Organisation. Taking to Twitter, Gates said that the world needs the UN body “now more than ever”.

Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 15, 2020

READ | 'Playing WHO Tu Tu?': Amul's New Doodle Takes A Dig At Trump, Leaves Netizens Laughin

WHO replies

The UN health agency chief said that they are working with a singular focus of saving lives and there is no time to waste. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to Twitter to share the updated response plan and strategy and, in an apparent response to Trump’s announcement, said that the health agency is working to serve all people.

There is no time to waste. @WHO’s singular focus is on working to serve all people to save lives and stop the #COVID19 pandemic. https://t.co/08xlv7HLC4 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 15, 2020

READ | China Says 'seriously Concerned' Over US Halting WHO Funds Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Trump halts WHO funding

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has instructed his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic while his administration reviews its response to the global crisis.

President @realDonaldTrump is halting funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess WHO's role in mismanaging the Coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/jTrEf4WWj0 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 14, 2020

READ | WHO's Singular Focus Is To Save Lives, Says Chief After US Freezes Funding

Earlier on April 7, Trump had threatened to cut US funding to WHO after claiming that the organisation was "China-centric". In response, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had urged the United States to join hands with China in combating the disease rather than indulging in a blame game saying, "If you don't want more body bags, then you refrain from politicizing it."

Meanwhile, on April 11, Trump had teased an announcement about the WHO saying "As you know, we give them (WHO) approximately $500 million a year and we're going to be talking about that subject next week. We'll have a lot to say about it."

READ | As Donald Trump Halts US Funding For WHO, China's Media Highlights Experts' Opposition