Bill Gates Dispenses With Niceties; Attacks Trump For 'dangerous' Move To Cut WHO Funding

US News

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates took a jibe at US President Donald Trump and criticised his decision to cut off funding for WHO

Updated On:
Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Thursday criticised US President Donald Trump and his decision to cut off funding for the World Health Organisation. Taking to Twitter, Gates said that the world needs the UN body “now more than ever”.

WHO replies

The UN health agency chief said that they are working with a singular focus of saving lives and there is no time to waste. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to Twitter to share the updated response plan and strategy and, in an apparent response to Trump’s announcement, said that the health agency is working to serve all people.

Trump halts WHO funding

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has instructed his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic while his administration reviews its response to the global crisis. 

Earlier on April 7, Trump had threatened to cut US funding to WHO after claiming that the organisation was "China-centric". In response, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had urged the United States to join hands with China in combating the disease rather than indulging in a blame game saying, "If you don't want more body bags, then you refrain from politicizing it." 

Meanwhile, on April 11, Trump had teased an announcement about the WHO saying "As you know, we give them (WHO) approximately $500 million a year and we're going to be talking about that subject next week. We'll have a lot to say about it." 

