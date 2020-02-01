Nirbhaya: 'Blot On Our Legal System', Says Gambhir After Hanging Of Convicts Deferred

After a Delhi court stayed the execution of the Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts on Friday, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir expressed disgust over the delay yet again. Gautam Gambhir asserted that seven years of delay and more is a 'blot in the legal system'. Taking to Twitter, he demanded immediate execution of the rape convicts

Each day these monsters get to live is a blot on us and our legal system!



7 साल! एक माँ का इंतज़ार आखिर कब ख़त्म होगा? HANG THEM NOW! #nirbhayaconvicts — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 31, 2020

Delhi court had issued the death warrants for the four Nirbhaya rape convicts -- Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Kumar Sharma, and their execution was slated for February 1.

Execution stayed until further notice

During the hearing, public prosecutor Irfan Ahmad said that convict Mukesh has no legal remedies available and so the sentence on Mukesh should be executed.

Advocate AP Singh, appearing on behalf of the convicts, said that some legal remedies are still available for the convicts, and added that Mukesh has been earnestly seeking all legal remedies in time.

On the contrary, Ahmad argued that the application moved by Vinay and Akshay is non-maintainable as per the Delhi Prison Rules but said that Vinay's execution can be postponed.

Advocate Seema Kushwaha, representing the victim's side, said that the convicts are using delay tactics to prevent speedy justice.

The case concerns the gang-rape and brutal assault of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus in south Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile. Nirbhaya had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case.

(With inputs from ANI)