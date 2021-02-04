Bollywood Skyflyer: World's Tallest Swing Ride Unveiled In Dubai; All You Need To Know

Dubai’s Bollywood park has unveiled the world’s tallest swing which is a 460ft Bollywood Sky flyer. The height of this ride is the same as that of the Great Pyramids in Egypt. The sky flyer is made up of 421 tons of steel and took a total of 600 days to build and 120 days to install. Also, this ride breaks the record of the 450-foot-tall Orlando Starflyer.

The bollywood sky flyer

“Bollywood Sky flyer is the world record-breaking ride and is the tallest swing ride in the world. It is a unique attraction that appeals to both young and old, the adventurous and not so adventurous”, read the description on the official website. Dubai Bollywood Park’s official Facebook handle also shared a video of the ride on the occasion of republic day. The ride allows the riders to be seated in a double seat next to their family and are secured in their seats. Then the swing starts moving up and down as it rotates around the giant tower. Let’s have a look.

Not only this but the Bollywood themes amusement park also has other interesting rides. One of them being 'Taxi no. 1'. According to the official website, the ride is a thrilling high-speed and turbulent roller coaster ride for the young ones. It takes a journey through the streets of Mumbai. The ride includes sudden and dramatic acceleration, climbing, tilting and dropping movements.

Another ride is 'Abraa ka Dabraa' as it includes a little magical Floating Abra, set in the ancient Rustic Ravine. " It's a magical boat that not only tugs, it swivels and twists and scoots across the rocky waves. Hang on tight for this fast-paced wobbly twister, perfect for smaller adventurers who are ready to take on some faster moving rides", read the official website.

(Image Credits: Facebook/BollywoodParksDubai)