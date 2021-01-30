Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' To Be First Film To Release Title Logo On Burj Khalifa

After receiving a grand welcome in Dubai ahead of actor Kichcha Sudeep’s next film Vikrant Rona's title launch on the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, film critic, and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a video while giving some information about the vent. Taran informed that the makers are all set to unveil the title logo on January 31 at the Burj Khalifa that will witness his 2000ft long cut out. Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is going to be the first film in the world to reveal its logo on the tallest building. Apart from this, the makers are also set to release a 180-second-long sneak peek of the film on the same day that will mark the Dabangg 3 actor’s 25 years in the film industry.

Kichcha Sudeep's 2000ft cut out

Earlier, one of the fan pages of the superstar shared a video on Twitter that showed the warm welcome that the actor received in Dubai. The video showed Kichcha getting inside a swanky car as he is driven to the hotel. He also clicked pictures with the staff of the hotel. The title logo of the film is going to be unveiled at the Burj Khalifa. The Director of the movie, Anup Bhandari tweeted that Vikrant Rona is the first film whose logo is going to be revealed at the tallest building in the world. Anup took to Twitter and wrote, “ "Phantom is now #VikrantRona. World's first movie to reveal Title Logo+180secs sneak peek on Burj Khalifa Jan 31st."

TITLE LOGO + 3-MINUTE SNEAK PEEK AT BURJ KHALIFA, #DUBAI... #KichchaSudeepa's film #VikrantRona to unveil title logo + 180-second sneak peek on #BurjKhalifa in #Dubai... TOMORROW [31 Jan 2021]... Directed by Anup Bhandari... Produced by Jack Manjunath. #VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/hgZ5rwgPwB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2021

Earlier, Kichcha also expressed his excitement of releasing the video on Burj Khalifa. He shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Glad to be the first team in the world to unveil its title logo on Burj Khalifa." In a press statement, Kichcha who is quite elated about the upcoming event and the release of the film said, “It is incredible that the makers pulled off the colossal task of canvassing this film in a cinematically tasteful manner. I am very excited at the thought of witnessing an Indian film get such unprecedented visibility worldwide.” Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed music for the film.

