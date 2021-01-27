On 72nd Republic Day, BSF Unfurls Tallest Tricolour Along Indo-Pak Border In Jammu

On the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, the Border Security forces (BSF) unfurled a 131-feet-high tricolour along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu district. Flying at a 131-feet-high pole measuring 30X20 feet, it is the tallest in the Jammu region which can be seen even from a distance in Pakistan, the BSF officials told PTI.

With great fervour and enthusiasm, Inspector General of BSF Jammu frontier N S Jamwal hoisted one of the largest national flags along the International Border (IB) at Octroi border outpost (BoP) in the R S Pura belt.

The IG BSF unfurled the national flag at the BSF headquarters in Jammu before hoisting the tricolour at Octroi. Because of the sponsorship provided by the Lupin Foundation, the J-K tourism and the administration, the hoisting of the flag at Octroi was possible. For the people visiting the Jammu border, inauguration of the tricolour at BoP Octroi served as an important landmark.

A cultural program was organised at the post on the occasion of Republic Day. Cultural performances by artists, school children, BSF troops, regional outreach bureau, J-K tourism and Harman dance institute were held at the venue.

BSF's Camel Contingent Lights Up Rajpath

The Border Security Force's (BSF) iconic camel march once again lit up the Rajpath. Decked in colourful gear, the BSF Camel Contingent led by Deputy Commandant Ghanshyam Singh elegantly walked towards the India Gate, saluting President Ram Nath Kovind. The vibrant contingent's official motto is - Duty unto death.

Tricolour Unfurled At Rajpath

Tricolour Unfurled At Rajpath In Presence Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, President Ram Nath Kovind along with other cabinet leaders.

