Bookstore In China Built In Abandoned House Is Every Book Lovers' Dream

A paddy field bookstore in China is receiving a lot of attention and rightly so because it is built inside a giant abandoned house. The Paddy Field Bookstore, located in the Xiadi village in China is surrounded by paddy fields and is isolated by mountains. According to media reports, the paddy field bookstore is situated in China's Fujian province, which is closer to the bordering island country of Taiwan and the village Xiadi where it is located is over 800 years old.

The picturesque bookstore

The village has around 60 dilapidated buildings build at the time of the Ming and Qing dynasties. Volunteers are working to restore and renovate the buildings and are transforming them into new picturesque places. The Paddy Field Bookstore was designed by Trace Architecture Office and it is run by an independent bookstore, Librairie Avant-Garde. The bookstore is a fusion between modern-day interiors and traditional setting of the house.

According to media reports, the bookstore has a space that allows visitors a view of the surrounding village from a massive glass window that covers the front of the house. The umbrella-style roof of the store is designed to allow visitors to view the nearby village and also keep the traditional structure of the building. There is a cafe on the western cantilever area of the house to allow visitors to sit and have a meal while also allowing them to enjoy the beautiful scenery around the building.

There is another bookstore in Canada that in addition to books is filled with kittens, loads of adorable kittens. The book store with this innovative idea is called Otis & Clementine’s Books and Coffee. One of the best parts of having these adorable baby kittens in the store is that each and every one of them can be adopted and given a home by the customers that come into the store.

