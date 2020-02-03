Pondicherry's Famous Churches That Are Architectural Marvels

Pondicherry or Puducherry is one of the seven union territories of India. Formerly a French colony, Pondicherry is famous for many things like its scenic beaches, colonial buildings, statues, authentic South Indian food and churches. Pondicherry is also known as Europe of India because of its systematic town planning and picturesque locales. Although a small town, Pondicherry is popular for its interesting mix off things including superb churches that are architectural marvels. Let's take a look at some of the best churches in the town of Pondicherry.

Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus is situated on the south boulevard of Pondicherry. It is an oriental specimen of Gothic architecture. It was constructed by French missionaries during the 1700s. The church has wonderful stained glass panels that depict the events from the life of Christ. It also has spectacular glass pictures of twenty-eight saints. The church is a go-to place in Pondicherry for its beauty and peace.

Immaculate Conception Cathedral

The church is also known as Samba Kovil and is located on the mission street in Pondicherry. The church is 300 years old and one of the oldest tourist sites in Pondicherry. It was initially financed and built by Louis XIV, king of France in 1698. Since then, the church is rebuilt more than three times as it was demolished by the Dutch and British. There is a lovely statue of Virgin Mary outside the church and the interiors of the church are also something that one shouldn’t miss out on.

St Andrew’s Church

The church was built by Kanakaraya Mudali in 1745 and is a wonder of Gothic architecture. The altar has conventional Catholic images in the altar and a vestry for the devotees. The inaugural ceremony hosted people of all religions and castes, making it the first of its kind in the history of South India. It is one of the prominent landmarks in Pondicherry.

Our Lady of Angels Church

The church is beautifully located at the peaceful corner of two famous streets Surcoof and Dumas Street in Pondicherry. The church is blessed with spectacular architecture and is one of the best old-world charms. It is the only church in the city that offers mass in three different languages namely French, Tamil and English. The church has undergone several changes such as the humongous bells procured from France do not ring anymore as they caused neighbouring buildings to vibrate and cause a safety concern.