Canadian Bookstore Filled With Cute Kittens That People Can Adopt Earns Netizens' Praise

Rest of the World News

A book store just outside of Halifax in Nova Scotia, Canada, is filled with kittens and customers can adopt the adorable kittens and give them a forever home.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
People

A book store just outside of Halifax in Nova Scotia, Canada, has taken an innovative approach to get more people to adopt rescue kittens. The bookstore in addition to books is filled with kittens, loads of adorable kittens. The kittens can at any point of time be seen playing or napping around the book store.

Adorable kittens in bookstores

The book store with this innovative idea is called Otis & Clementine’s Books and Coffee. One of the best parts of having these adorable baby kittens in the store is that each and every one of them can be adopted and given a home by the customers that come into the store.

While talking to local media, the owner of the bookstore,  Ellen Helmke, said at any given time there are several cats and a mama cat that are present in the store. The cats are provided by  South Paw Conservation Nova Scotia rescue group. Over 30 cats have already been adopted from the bookstore according to reports.

The kitten adoption program was started by the bookstore last year. Helmeke also added that people come to the bookstore sometimes just to see the cats and the response from the people has been amazing according to her.

Published:
COMMENT
