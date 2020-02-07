Brazil: Lithuanian Tourist Murdered, Wife Allegedly Raped In Rented House

A 37-year-old Lithuanian tourist was reportedly murdered and his wife was allegedly raped at a rented residence on a remote beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. According to international media reports, the body of Adam Zindul was found by police in Praia do Sono on February 6 and his wife, who was taken to Paraty Municipal Hospital, said that she had been raped during the attack. Authorities have, however, not commented on a possible motive for the attack.

Following the attack, the police also reportedly arrested a 37-year-old suspect, who is the resident of Paraty. According to a Brazilian local media outlet, the couple had rented a house in the remote beach of Praia do Sono, on the Green Coast of Rio de Janeiro, which can only be accessed by boat or trail through the jungle. It was further reported that the tourist was found with his arms and legs tied to a chair and several wound marks on his body.

According to the police report, the Lithuanian tourist was gagged, beaten and killed by the attacker. The police officers said that an investigation is underway after which Zindul's body will be taken to the Legal Medical Institute. The isolated beach which can only be accessed by foot or boat is also popular among tourists and residents of Rio. The beach is a few hours drive away and have a number of houses for rent and camping areas.

Drop-in crime rate

Rio is the port entry for millions of tourists who visit Brazil every year. Rio is also known for the breathtaking beauty of its sun-soaked beaches and emerald mountains. However, it is also known for its violent crime as the city reportedly registered nearly 4,000 murders and 120,500 muggings last year. Although, there has been a reported drop in the two crimes by 19% and 8% respectively. According to international media reports, safety concerns along with inconvenient flights, poor infrastructure and high costs have also held Brazil's tourist industry back.

