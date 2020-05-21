Brazil Reports Nearly 20,000 New Coronavirus Cases And 888 New Deaths

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the crisis in Brazil has severely worsened with Brazil reporting 888 new coronavirus related deaths and almost 20,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day. According to reports, Brazil may soon overtake Russia to become the country with the second-highest number of cases in the world.

Crisis in Brazil Worsens

As per reports, Brazil has reported 291,579 positive coronavirus cases and is currently the country with the third-highest case count in the world, behind Russia that has 308,705 cases and the United States that has more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases. The death toll in Brazil currently stands at 18,859.

According to reports, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been severely criticised for his handling and approach to the coronavirus pandemic. The far-right leader has tried to curb social distancing measures and also prematurely reopen the country.

Authorities pushing anti-malaria drug

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on May 19 said that the health ministry on May 20 will issue new guidelines on expanding the recommended use of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for treating the novel coronavirus.

Bolsonaro during the interview also mentioned that he has kept a box full of HCQ at his home for his elderly mother, in case of emergency while noting that the US President Donald Trump is also using the medicine with precaution. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is facing a lot of criticism over his handling of the disease outbreak in the country. The right-wing leader has been demanding the reopening of the Brazilian economy and had earlier reportedly encouraged people to violate lockdown measures put in place by governors and mayors.

As per reports, Nelson Teich, who was the health minister before Pazuello had supposedly resigned over a disagreement with president Bolsonaro on recommending the use of hydroxychloroquine. Brazil has seen two of its health ministers resign since the pandemic began late last year. Nelson's predecessor, Luiz Mandetta, was sacked by Bolsonaro on April 16 following a disagreement over social isolation measures, which the president felt was unnecessary.