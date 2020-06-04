Brazil Registers Record Number Of Daily Deaths From COVID-19 For Second Consecutive Day

As of June 4, Brazil registered a record number of daily deaths from the coronavirus for the second consecutive day, according to Health Ministry's data. As many as 1,349 new fatalities and over 28,633 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus emerged in the country bringing the total cases to 584,562 and the death toll at 32,568.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had earlier downplayed the severity of the novel coronavirus which has impacted the Latin American nation in the worst way possible. As per media reports, the President called the virus a “little flu” and criticized media for sparking “sense of dread” and “hysteria” over the pandemic. Further, he also frequently targeted Brazilian authorities including governors and mayors for adhering to the social distancing norms recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and denounced the self-quarantine. A few weeks ago, in the video published on Twitter and YouTube, Jair Bolsonaro was seen embracing the crowd of supporters as he posed for pictures inside the bakery and out on the street near the presidential palace.

US sends 1000 ventilators

Earlier, indicating the Health Ministry’s dedication towards the containment of the COVID-19 disease despite President Bolsonaro’s ignorance, the Foreign Ministry of Brazil tweeted, "The US sent two million doses of hydroxychloroquine to help defend Brazil’s nurses, doctors, and healthcare professionals against the virus. It will also be used as a therapeutic to treat Brazilians who become infected”. Furthermore, it added, “The United States will also send over 1,000 ventilators to Brazil," adding, that both the countries adopted a joint statement to safeguard public health and save lives. Now, one of the hardest impacted Latin American country Brazil continues to see a surge in virus cases like last week Trump announced that the US was restricting travel from the country to prevent travellers from spreading the virus in the US.

(Image Credit: AP)