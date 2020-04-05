Burberry To Manufacture Hospital Gowns, Masks To Help Battle Coronavirus Crisis

Luxury fashion house Burberry has become the latest brand to join the fight against coronavirus pandemic as the brand will now be manufacturing hospital gowns and masks for the NHS. The label, which is known for its distinguishable check print, is reportedly aiming to fast track more than 100,000 face masks to healthcare workers using its Yorkshire factory. Burberry has also pledged to manufacture non-surgical gowns for patients in NHS hospitals.

‘Burberry supports hospitals’

The luxury brand, known for its trench coats, also announced to give funds to the University of Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine research, which is due to begin human trials in April. According to an Instagram post on the official page, the brand said, “The university has one of the world's best track records in emergency vaccine development”. Furthermore, they also pledged to support two UK-based charities which are tasing food poverty.

The caption read, “We are donating to charities that are dedicated to tackling food poverty across the UK, including FareShare and The Felix Project. With increasing pressures on food supplies for those in need, these organisations are expanding their efforts to help those struggling as a result of the coronavirus outbreak”.

Burberry’s chief executive officer, Marco Gobbetti in a statement said, “In challenging times, we must pull together. The whole team at Burberry is very proud to be able to support those who are working tirelessly to combat COVID-19, whether by treating patients, working to find a vaccine solution or helping provide food supplies to those in need at this time”.

Meanwhile, in a bid to support the economy, UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled an ‘unprecedented’ wage boost. As per reports, Sunak announced that the UK government will be paying 80 per cent of wages for employees who are not working. The new measure is the ‘first time in the history’ that the UK government will step in and pay people’s wages.

