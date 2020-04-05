Irish Citizens Throw Bingo Party Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

As coronavirus has led to lockdowns in the majority of the countries around the world and people are finding ways to entertain themselves, residents in Ireland came up with the most creative idea, a Bingo party. A video which is doing rounds on the internet shows the Irish residents playing loud music with food and beverages, but also staying at least two meters apart from one another. The ‘party-goers’ are also seen confined to their front gardens or balconies to prevent any measures being broken.

According to an international media outlet, the scene was recorded by one of the residents. Some families, in the video, can also be seen drinking alcohol and eating food, while others are seen dancing and singing. To make sure that no social distancing measures were broken, the police were also reportedly called, however, they left after seeing that no rules had been broken.

Government to re-evaluate measures

While speaking to the media outlet, one resident said that the party had such a positive impact that the residents might hold another similar ‘Bingo party’ in a few weeks. Meanwhile, Ireland government has reportedly announced that it will ease a few mandatory movement restrictions in view of the slow rate of admission in its intensive care units, as the country hopes to achieve the desired control on the pandemic impact on lives. Health Minister Simon Harris told a press briefing that Ireland is expected to bounce back from the widespread health crisis by April 12, after which, the government will evaluate some measures.

However, Harris told the press, does not mean that life will return to normal. He emphasised that the citizens might have to exercise precautionary measures while the threat of relapse from the disease still looms. Harris was further quoted saying by a national broadcaster that his government foresees that in a matter of two weeks, some containment measures can be reformed, removed or modified to ease restrictions. The measures in place were so drastic and significant, that the Irish wouldn’t sustain them long, he added.

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 64,000 lives worldwide as of April 5. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 206 countries and has infected more than one million people. Out of the total infections, 247,444 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

