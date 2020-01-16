The Debate
Breathtaking Photos Capture Eruption Of Volcano Taal In Philippines

Rest of the World News

Breathtaking photographs of the erupting Taal volcano in the Philippines have surfaced on the internet leaving people terrified about its destruction potential.

Breathtaking

Photographs of the erupting Taal volcano have surfaced on the internet leaving people terrified about potential destruction it can cause. The volcano located in the Philippines gushed out red hot lava on Monday accompanied by multiple earthquakes.

Thousands of evacuations

According to international media reports, thousands of people were being evacuated from south of the Philippine capital, Manila, and hundreds of flights have been further grounded amid an alert for a possible 'explosive eruption'. The country's seismological authority further raised the alert to Level 4 out of a maximum 5 and reportedly suggested that a 'hazardous explosive eruption' is possible within hours of the day. 

Read: Philippines Authorities Issue Evacuation Alert As Taal Volcano Spews Ash, Lava

Read: BTS' V Shows Concern Over Taal Eruption In Philippines By Replying To A Filipino Fan

School, government offices and the Philippine Stock Exchange were reportedly closed as a precaution and the aviation officials have further reportedly stated that they were working to resume flights at Manila's main international airport. According to reports, almost 8,000 residents were ordered to evacuate, with approximately 6,000 out of danger zone. The ashes that gushed out of the lava reportedly reached as far as the province of Cavite, directly south of Manila and covered much of the surrounding area.

Read: Satellite Images Show Taal Volcano Eruption

Read: Philippines: Couple Continues With Wedding Amid Taal Volcano Eruption 

