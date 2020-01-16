Breathtaking Photos Capture Eruption Of Volcano Taal In Philippines

Photographs of the erupting Taal volcano have surfaced on the internet leaving people terrified about potential destruction it can cause. The volcano located in the Philippines gushed out red hot lava on Monday accompanied by multiple earthquakes.

Thousands of evacuations

While thousands of people have evacuated the areas nearby, some valiant people have taken the chance and shot some incredible pictures of the volcano. Catch all the images here:

Nothing like having a spewing volcano as the backdrop for your WEDDING!! Taal Volcano — Phillipines - photo credit: Randolf Evan Photography pic.twitter.com/2UsayguCNu — LoveToMakeStuff (@CydneeGreen) January 13, 2020

Se le complicó la ceremonia de boda de Chino y Kay Vaflor en Savannah Farm, Alfonso, Tagaytay City. Enmarcada en el Fondo erupción del Volcán Taal

Para nunca mas olvidarse ...

📸 Fotografía de Randolf Evan pic.twitter.com/6EnY0u1AVm — Mario Carriz© 🇺🇾 (@boleadorcharrua) January 13, 2020

According to international media reports, thousands of people were being evacuated from south of the Philippine capital, Manila, and hundreds of flights have been further grounded amid an alert for a possible 'explosive eruption'. The country's seismological authority further raised the alert to Level 4 out of a maximum 5 and reportedly suggested that a 'hazardous explosive eruption' is possible within hours of the day.

Read: Philippines Authorities Issue Evacuation Alert As Taal Volcano Spews Ash, Lava

Read: BTS' V Shows Concern Over Taal Eruption In Philippines By Replying To A Filipino Fan

School, government offices and the Philippine Stock Exchange were reportedly closed as a precaution and the aviation officials have further reportedly stated that they were working to resume flights at Manila's main international airport. According to reports, almost 8,000 residents were ordered to evacuate, with approximately 6,000 out of danger zone. The ashes that gushed out of the lava reportedly reached as far as the province of Cavite, directly south of Manila and covered much of the surrounding area.

Read: Satellite Images Show Taal Volcano Eruption

Read: Philippines: Couple Continues With Wedding Amid Taal Volcano Eruption