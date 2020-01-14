BTS' V Shows Concern Over Taal Eruption In Philippines By Replying To A Filipino Fan

BTS’ V took to WeVerse account of the group to share concerns over the eruption of the volcano which is rapidly progressing in the Philippines. He replied to a BTS Army-fandom who shared some images of the massive volcano and wrote that nature should not hurt people anymore. In an emotional reply, he also wrote about the people in the Philippines and requested them to stay safe. BTS V, also known as Kim Tae Hyung, posted this after he saw an Army (fan) post photos of the eruption.

taehyung saw the post of a ph army on weverse about the taal volcano that has erupted in my country and taehyung said he hopes nature won't hurt people anymore;;;;; im so 😭😭😭😭😭😭#BTSV pic.twitter.com/8lIUnV3hTK — V. jfb? (@b_hundred_hyn) January 14, 2020

Also Read | BTS' V Simply Puts His Pet Dog In A Bag, #tannie Trends Worldwide!

According to several media reports and the satellite images of the eruption of Taal, several layers of steam, pebbles and ash erupted from the volcano on Sunday. Several social media posts shared by ground zero shows the evacuation process in progress. The volcano’s last disastrous eruption happened in 1965 when more than 200 people were killed and the authorities are relocating several close to residing residents to avoid a similar fate. The news of the eruption quickly reached many celebrities who tweeted and shared concerns over the situation which included BTS’ V.

Also Read | BTS' V Is Dating Actress Kim Yoo-Jung? K-Pop Fans Can't Stop Speculating About It

Some of the BTS Army's reacted to the post:

#BTSV Sends Prayers To Victims Of Taal Volcano Eruption



BTS V adds to the list of Korean celebrities who are sending their prayers to the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption.#Taehyung@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/d4iYXD5uLK — so sardan (@sosardanph) January 14, 2020

Also Read | BTS' V Has The Quirkiest Fashion Sense In The Group, See Pictures

#BTSV #TaalEruption2020

Kim taehyung trend on twitter about reply on PH Army's prior taal eruption and hoping that nature will not be hurt. — Ashwell Vien Xy (@vien_xy) January 14, 2020

Also Read | BTS Suga's Interlude: Shadow Just Broke Their Own Band's Records, Read More!

Thank you so much my Taehyungie for sending a sweet message for FILO ARMY esp those who are living near Taal, it really helps a lot!!! I ove you so much I wish you every beautiful things in this beautiful but cruel world @BTS_twt 💜💜💜#BTSV #TAEHYUNG #TaehyungIsLove pic.twitter.com/lrUQg1HGbi — kth.ea ت 풍경▪️Winter Bear 💜 (@1930ealk_twt) January 14, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.