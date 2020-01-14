The Debate
BTS' V Shows Concern Over Taal Eruption In Philippines By Replying To A Filipino Fan

Music

BTS' V took to WeVerse to share concern over the eruption of Taal, which has already risen alarming concerns. Here is what he tweeted and how Army reacted!

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
bts' v

BTS’ V took to WeVerse account of the group to share concerns over the eruption of the volcano which is rapidly progressing in the Philippines. He replied to a BTS Army-fandom who shared some images of the massive volcano and wrote that nature should not hurt people anymore. In an emotional reply, he also wrote about the people in the Philippines and requested them to stay safe. BTS V, also known as Kim Tae Hyung, posted this after he saw an Army (fan) post photos of the eruption.

Also Read | BTS' V Simply Puts His Pet Dog In A Bag, #tannie Trends Worldwide!

According to several media reports and the satellite images of the eruption of Taal, several layers of steam, pebbles and ash erupted from the volcano on Sunday. Several social media posts shared by ground zero shows the evacuation process in progress. The volcano’s last disastrous eruption happened in 1965 when more than 200 people were killed and the authorities are relocating several close to residing residents to avoid a similar fate. The news of the eruption quickly reached many celebrities who tweeted and shared concerns over the situation which included BTS’ V.

Also Read | BTS' V Is Dating Actress Kim Yoo-Jung? K-Pop Fans Can't Stop Speculating About It

Some of the BTS Army's reacted to the post:

Also Read | BTS' V Has The Quirkiest Fashion Sense In The Group, See Pictures

Also Read | BTS Suga's Interlude: Shadow Just Broke Their Own Band's Records, Read More!

 

 

 

Published:
