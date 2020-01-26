This Brewery Helps Shelter Dogs Find Homes By Putting Their Faces On Beer Cans

A brewery from Florida is winning hearts as it is trying to help shelter dogs find homes by putting their photos on the beer cans. The Motorworks Brewing has teamed up with Shelter Manatee to help the homeless dogs find a guardian and the company is doing it by putting up their pictures on its pack. The brewery has put up pictures of four dogs on their cans and according to international media, as of Wednesday, two dogs featured on the beer cans have been adopted.

Beer company to help homeless dogs

According to media reports, the beer company is also helping the shelter home construct a new building. It is donating profits to the Shelter Manatee to help them make a new temporary home for the street dogs. The beer is called ADOPTABLE DOG Cruiser Kölsch, which comes in a pack of 4 and 24. The pack of 4 beer will cost USD 9 while the 24 beer pack will cost USD 40.

A similar incident happened in North Dakota where Fargo Brewing Company put up pictures of homeless dogs to help in their adoption process. Fargo Brewing Company partnered with 4 Luv of Dog Rescue, a local rescue group to help in the adoption of 'One-der' dogs. The one-der dogs are dogs that don't like to live with any other pet.

The creative idea of putting a dogs' picture on beer cans to help in their adoption process came after many shelter homes in the country came to its capacity due to the large influx of rescued animals.

