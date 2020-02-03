Briton Living In Wuhan Claims He Beat Coronavirus By Drinking Hot Whiskey And Honey

A recent claim made by a British man living in China's Wuhan city has left everyone surprised. Connor Reed, who has been living in China for three years has claimed that he beat the deadly coronavirus by drinking hot whiskey and honey. As per media reports, Connor was diagnosed with the disease two months ago and he managed to beat the deadly virus without taking any medical assistance. According to a report, Connor was admitted to the hospital after he complained about breathing problems and extensive coughing.

Connor while talking to the press said he managed to beat the disease by using the inhaler and drinking hot whiskey with honey. Connor said that it is an old fashioned way but it seemed to do the trick. According to reports, Connor refused to take antibiotics prescribed by the doctors because he didn't want to take medicine. Connor who moved to Wuhan to teach English said that it was only a couple of weeks ago that he was told that he'd had the coronavirus. Connor further added that Wuhan has become a ghost town with shops closed and only a few people out on streets. According to Connor, people are getting arrested for coming out without wearing face masks.

Coronavirus outbreak

The world is battling the outbreak of the deadly contagious coronavirus that has claimed more than 360 lives so far in China alone. According to the international press, the confirmed reported cases have reached up to 17,000 as of February 2. The disease is believed to have originated in a market in Hubei's Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. China is doing its best to fight the disease as an emergency hospital was built in a record time of just eight days and it will house patients with confirmed infections to ease the shortage of beds elsewhere in the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the contagious virus. Chinese authorities have imposed a strict quarantine in 12 cities across the country, 11 of which are in the Hubei province.

