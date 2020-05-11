Coronavirus Outbreak: Production Of World's Longest-running Cartoon Halted

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, production of arguably the world’s longest animated tv show has been interrupted. According to reports, the iconic show called Sazae-san, which for many marks the end of the weekend has been forced to broadcast re-runs for the first time in decades. The show first aired in 1969 and is centred around the life of Mrs Sazae, a cheerful, happy-go-lucky full-time housewife.

Broadcast Interrupted

According to reports, the show Sazae-san comprises of 30-minute episodes and airs Sunday nights. The show has been widely popular and somewhat of a staple in Japan. But recently due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show has run into problems, the animation dubbing for the show had to be halted so as to ensure the safety of the staff.

As per reports, broadcaster Fuji Television Network announced on May 10 that they would be halting the broadcast of new episodes of the show for the time being from May 17 onwards and instead show re-runs. The broadcaster also said that instead, they will be showing episodes from two years ago. This is the first time the show has been forced to air reruns since 1975 when economic pressures had forced its hand.

It was a huge deal locally when Sazae-san and family came to Kumamoto and stopped by the dinosaur museum in my town. pic.twitter.com/HTa9b6qYxP — PIW! Patrick Ijima-Washburn (@patokon) May 10, 2020

Sazae-san (still ongoing) holds the Guinness World Record for the longest running animated television series at more than 7071 episodes. This anime has been running since 1969. pic.twitter.com/9ZfSjeZZ3c — shonentea (@shonentea_) May 8, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

Japan has reported over 15,000 positive coronavirus cases and close to 700 deaths. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and has infected at least 4,198,418 people. Out of the total infections, 1,500,685 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

