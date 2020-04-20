Chrissy Teigen's Top Moments From Her Animated Shows/movies You Must Check Out

Chrissy Teigen is one of the top-notch American models. She is also a television personality and author. Over the years, she has appeared in numerous music videos and TV shows. She has also been a part of a few animated projects, for which she received praise from critics. Here are some of Chrissy Teigen's most memorable moments from animated shows/movies:

Top Chrisy Teigen moments from animated shows/movies

Chrissy Teigen in an interview stated that she is horrible at memorising lines and so it is always a great experience when she gets to read her lines instead of memorising it. She always felt that she had a good cartoony voice and she has spent so much time in front of the camera that it was good to go behind the camera and only use her voice.

In the animated fantasy-comedy flick Hotel Transylvania 3, Chrissy Teigen played the role of Crystal. She is an invisible monster and the love interest off Griffin. In one of the scenes, when she is introduced to the rest of the monsters. No one is able to see her and they treat her like the way they treated Griffin. It is one of the best moments of Teigen’s character.

In one scene, Griffin says that he has got a date and no one believes him. Frankenstein’s monster asks him if she is the one from Canada. This brings one of the best moments of Teigen. Her striking voice and attitude bring the best out of Crystal.

In the 12th episode of season 31st of The Simpsons, John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen are seen visiting Springfield, the town where the lead characters of The Simpsons live. The couple is seen playing their own roles. It is one of the best Chrissy Teigen animated moments.

