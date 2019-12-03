Parents In The UK Complain About Receiving Empty Advent Calendars From Cadbury

As people all over the world are eagerly waiting for Christmas, the UK is no exception. Especially children, as they await gifts from their favourite legendary figure, Santa Claus on December 25. However, several parents in the UK have complained about their children receiving empty Advent calendars from Cadbury. The parents reportedly took to social media to express their disbelief and disappointment in the incident.

Empty chocolate trays disappoint children

As they enter the month of Christmas they get to crack open that Advent calendar for the very first time. Children often wait for this month with full zeal and passion as they get to eat chocolates without any obstruction from their parents. But this year has been a disappointing one for some of them as they opened the Advent calendar to find an empty tray of chocolate.

Parents were fueled with anger after they found out that their kids didn't get the chocolatey start they were expecting. Parents took to social media to complain about the empty tray of chocolates their kids found after they opened the Advent calendars. Some also shared the pictures of the empty trays their children cracked open on a special day like this. Parents tagged Cadbury UK in their posts to let them know about the defect in their products.

@CadburyUK my lad opened his advent Calendar and there’s no chocolate. Opened the back and it’s empty. Cheers sons crying. Nice one pic.twitter.com/MnnzwzGRiN — Andrew Lamont (@AndrewL09150077) December 1, 2019

@CadburyUK is there a problem with the quiz for the Cadbury Heroes Advent Calendar? 2 disappointed little girls this morning ☹️ pic.twitter.com/vsBMhvK8j4 — Sally Cornfield (@sally_cornfield) December 1, 2019

@asda Imagine my childrens faces when they opened their Advent Calendars to find nothing behind the window. Both calendars are completely empty!! pic.twitter.com/EIfziov0U8 — Michelle Wilson (@ammkmsims) December 1, 2019

According to international media reports, Cadbury has issued a statement regarding the issues some of its customers are facing. Cadbury has asked them to contact their customer care team and has also assured them that the quality of the products is of utmost importance to them.

