The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Parents In The UK Complain About Receiving Empty Advent Calendars From Cadbury

Rest of the World News

Several parents in UK have complained about their children receiving empty Advent calendars from Cadbury. The parents took to social media to raise the issue.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parents

As people all over the world are eagerly waiting for Christmas, the UK is no exception. Especially children, as they await gifts from their favourite legendary figure, Santa Claus on December 25. However, several parents in the UK have complained about their children receiving empty Advent calendars from Cadbury. The parents reportedly took to social media to express their disbelief and disappointment in the incident.  

Read: Cadbury 'Unity Bar' Promoting Diversity In India Sparks Global Debate

Empty chocolate trays disappoint children

As they enter the month of Christmas they get to crack open that Advent calendar for the very first time. Children often wait for this month with full zeal and passion as they get to eat chocolates without any obstruction from their parents. But this year has been a disappointing one for some of them as they opened the Advent calendar to find an empty tray of chocolate. 

Read: Tesco Customer Finds Unexpected Suprise On His Chocolate Santa

Parents were fueled with anger after they found out that their kids didn't get the chocolatey start they were expecting. Parents took to social media to complain about the empty tray of chocolates their kids found after they opened the Advent calendars. Some also shared the pictures of the empty trays their children cracked open on a special day like this. Parents tagged Cadbury UK in their posts to let them know about the defect in their products. 

Read: Advent Calendars' 'Bounty' Disappoints Buyers; 'Christmas Cancelled' Say Some

According to international media reports, Cadbury has issued a statement regarding the issues some of its customers are facing. Cadbury has asked them to contact their customer care team and has also assured them that the quality of the products is of utmost importance to them. 

Read: Christmas Travel Gift Ideas For A Globetrotter On Your Friend-list

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG