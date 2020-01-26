UK Home Secretary Confirms No Coronavirus Cases In The Country At Present

British Home Secretary Priti Patel reportedly said that there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom and the tests on 31 people also came out as negative. While speaking to an international media outlet, she further added that the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab is also considering the evacuation of more than 200 British citizens trapped in Wuhan. She also insisted that the government was taking all the precautions and right measures while working with the World Health Organisation and Public health England.

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the United States government is also sending a charter flight to the Chinese city of Wuhan in an effort to evacuate its citizens and diplomats. According to international media reports, the plane, with approximately 230 people, will carry diplomats from the US consulates as well as US citizens and their families. Following the negotiations in recent days, the US was also given approval for the operation from China's Foreign Ministry and other government agencies.

READ: China Puts Temporary Ban On All Wild Animal Trade As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

The deadly SARS-like virus which has already infected thousands and reportedly killed 56 people, however, still does not constitute as a global emergency as of yet as per the health experts. While speaking to an international media outlet, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the organisation is not declaring it a public health emergency of international concern siting that while it is an emergency in China, it is yet to become a global health emergency.

READ: Georgia Working To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus To State

Precautionary measures

In a bid to take precautionary measures, China has also locked down 10 cities, including Wuhan, Huanggang, Ezhou, Zhejiang, Qianjiang, suspending all public transport to contain the deadly virus. Wuhan, where the deadly virus surfaced, has further reportedly announced to restrict car traffic in the city from January 26. The mayor of the city of Wuhan has reportedly urged citizens not to travel outside China and the authorities have further issued a travel advisory warning the backlash of coronavirus.

Hong Kong on January 25 also declared the virus as an emergency and further upgraded the Hong Kong Disease contingency plan from 'serious' to 'emergency' level. Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, while addressing a press conference, further announced that the schools in the city to be suspended until February 17. According to reports, flights are also being stopped across China to try and limit the spread of the virus.

READ: Paris Celebrates Lunar New Year At The Eiffel Tower Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

READ: Chinese Wet Markets Under Scrutiny Once Again As Coronavirus Spreads