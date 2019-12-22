'Call Of Duty Modern Warfare's' New Map Deemed 'Unplayable' By Gamers

The latest instalment in the Call of Duty franchise just released some free DLC content in the form of new multiplayer maps and mode, as well as returning classics like Shipment and Vacant. But after just a few days of play, fans and gamers have deemed the new Shipment map to be unplayable.

The new map has a lot of issues

The new maps that were a part a larger wave of free DLC content dropped on December 18. But excited fans were left disappointed and even angry at the fact that the new map suffered from some major issues such as a frantic and chaotic pace as well as severe spawning issues.

Season One continues.



Jump in tomorrow and experience classic maps like Vacant and Shipment, new multiplayer modes, and much more. #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/B3hzcPymso — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 17, 2019

Disgruntled gamers took to Twitter to express their anger at the clearly rushed content. The main issue was that most of the players respawned in the middle of gunfights or near enemies and as a result were instantly killed without having a chance to do anything. One user who expressed his disappointment said that the map should be removed from the rotation and should be re-designed. Another user stated that Infinity Ward had completely ruined Shipment and made it unplayable.

Read: Google Play Awards: Call Of Duty Receives 'Best Game' Nomination, PUBG Nowhere To Be Seen

Read: Call Of Duty Mobile Sees 14.6 Crore Downloads Worldwide In October



Clips have surfaced online of how the map can get really chaotic at times and how spawn killing is so common. The issue is also exasperated by the map's small size. Last month Infinity Ward had responded to complaints about another map by releasing a patch that fixed some of the problems. Call of Duty has been riddled with such problems, recently Infinity Ward finally patched the dreaded 725 shotgun after its week-long reign of terror.

The 725 is a slug shotgun and a bug was allowing it to fire its slugs long distances making it essentially a sniper in the hands of skilled players. For weeks the game was full of people running with a scoper 725 shotgun trying to cross-map snipe players.

Read: New Zombies Experience Now Live To Call Of Duty Mobile

Read: YouTuber Tries To Play Through 'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare' As Pacifist