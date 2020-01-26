Canada Confirms Its First 'presumptive' Case Of Deadly Coronavirus

Canada has reported its first case of deadly coronavirus that has been detected in a man who returned to Toronto from the central city of China, Wuhan, according to the health officials on January 25. Eileen de Villa, head of the city's public health agency, Toronto confirmed at a press conference that they have the first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus. The patient, a man who is in his 50s, has reportedly been admitted to the hospital in Toronto, according to Barbara Yaffe, deputy chief medical officer for the province of Ontario.

China ordered nationwide measures

The man has been reportedly kept under observation and a laboratory in Winnipeg will test samples to determine if he is actually infected with the coronavirus. In a bid to try and stop the spread of a new strain of Coronavirus, China has recently ordered nationwide measures that are aimed at identifying and isolating anyone suspected of having the deadly virus. As the death toll and the number of those infected skyrocketed, these measures will target passengers travelling on trains, aeroplanes and buses.

China's capital, Beijing has announced that it will suspend buses that enter and exit the city to prevent further spread of the deadly virus, Coronavirus according to the state media reports on January 25.

Measures taken to contain virus

The authorities have taken this decision in a bid to contain the new SARS-like virus that has killed dozens in the country. According to reports, "all passenger transport by road" that moves in and out of Beijing will be suspended from Sunday. The deadly virus has claimed 56 lives and affected more than 2000 people. The outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (nCOV) has caused widespread alarm and panic across the world. With its epicentre in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus has slowly spread across the globe with cases being reported in the US, Europe (in France), Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam. Thirteen cities, in an effort to contain the virus, have issued a travel ban and now officials have reported that Wuhan, which is widely considered as the epicentre of the virus, will be restricting car traffic from Sunday.

