Canada's Hair Freezing Contest Offers Much-needed Laughs Amid Coronavirus Gloom

What’s Viral

Canada holds the International Hair Freezing Contest with 288 participants, amid the coronavirus outbreak, while netizens have a good laugh at the pictures.

Canada's Hair Freezing Contest held amid coronavirus, netizens amused

The Takhini Hot Springs is a natural hot springs which is located in Whitehorse, in the Yukon Province in northwest Canada. The Hot Springs is one of the most popular Canadian tourist attractions and has been holding an annual contest "The International Hair Freezing Contest" since 2011. Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the contest this year had 288 participants for the competition with prize money of $2000: 'Best Male', 'Best Female', 'Best Group', 'People's Choice' and 'Most Creative'.

'Hair Freezing Contest'

The Hair Freezing Contest requires participants to get in the hot spring and soak inside their hair completely. The participants are required to hold themselves in the same position until their hair freezes with ice. The official website of the contest explains that the temperature must be below -20°C for best results. Even though the lower body remains submerged in the hot spring water, rules require the participants to keep their chest and head outside, subject to the freezing temperature. Reportedly, the results of the contest are decided after the organisers click a picture of the contestants, whenever they are ready to flaunt their white, icy hair.

Netizens amused

Netizens, however, were left amused following the hilarious pictures of people flaunting their frozen hair. The images of people laughing and posing in the midst of the hot spring broke the internet, making people all over the world enjoy a good laugh. The contest was successfully held even when the world has currently been struck by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

