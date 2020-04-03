Canada's Hair Freezing Contest Offers Much-needed Laughs Amid Coronavirus Gloom

The Takhini Hot Springs is a natural hot springs which is located in Whitehorse, in the Yukon Province in northwest Canada. The Hot Springs is one of the most popular Canadian tourist attractions and has been holding an annual contest "The International Hair Freezing Contest" since 2011. Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the contest this year had 288 participants for the competition with prize money of $2000: 'Best Male', 'Best Female', 'Best Group', 'People's Choice' and 'Most Creative'.

'Hair Freezing Contest'

The Hair Freezing Contest requires participants to get in the hot spring and soak inside their hair completely. The participants are required to hold themselves in the same position until their hair freezes with ice. The official website of the contest explains that the temperature must be below -20°C for best results. Even though the lower body remains submerged in the hot spring water, rules require the participants to keep their chest and head outside, subject to the freezing temperature. Reportedly, the results of the contest are decided after the organisers click a picture of the contestants, whenever they are ready to flaunt their white, icy hair.

Read: Roger Federer Practices Tennis On Wall While Raising COVID-19 Awareness; Watch Video

Read: Kourtney Kardashian-Penelope Disick & Other Celebrity Mother-daughter Duo Spotted Twinning

Netizens amused

Netizens, however, were left amused following the hilarious pictures of people flaunting their frozen hair. The images of people laughing and posing in the midst of the hot spring broke the internet, making people all over the world enjoy a good laugh. The contest was successfully held even when the world has currently been struck by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hair Freezing Contest of Takhini Hot Springs, just outside the border of Whitehorse, Yukon in Canada. To enter the contest, visit the Takhini Hot Springs any day during the winter when the temperature is below -20°C. https://t.co/Gkf9E3Jg38 pic.twitter.com/emhlu0wAwX — Mix (@mixdevil66) February 18, 2020

The amazing winners of the 2020 Takhini Hot Springs Hair Freezing Contest pic.twitter.com/KOBsbnFroe — Vera Mart (@veraamartini) April 1, 2020

every year people gather in the Takhini Hot Springs in Canada and dip their heads in the water to participate in a hair freezing contest.



prize money: up to $2000 pic.twitter.com/LZGvAGIA6h — Melissa Du (@melissadooo) March 26, 2020

The #Takhini Hot Springs has a frozen hair contest. Surely this must be a winner? pic.twitter.com/yn5gdT94Wp — CJF (@PoweredbyPoodle) February 16, 2020

Around this somewhat bleak time of year, competitors from around the world fashion their frozen follicles into splendid styles to try and win first prize after a dip in the Canadian Takhini Hot Springs.



The long winters must fly by.



Good day.



❄️#frozenbeard pic.twitter.com/tqtSIu3bdV — Captain Fawcett (@CaptainFawcett) January 31, 2020

Whitehorse, Canada holds a hair freezing contest every February when temperatures reach – 22 degrees. The well-below-freezing temps combined with a dip in the 104 degree hot springs makes for one awesome contest. #MeanwhileInCanada pic.twitter.com/pGfZkpb5QD — Meanwhile in Canada (@MeanwhileinCana) December 22, 2019

Takhini Hot Springs, a natural hot spring located near Whitehorse in north-western Canada, is the location of a fun and bizarre annual tradition called the hair freezing contest. More info: https://t.co/xgUSn09Mfl pic.twitter.com/nZKyZbXXIt — John Evans (@Distinctboxes) November 12, 2019

Read: Aamir Khan Trends On Twitter After Babita Phogat's Cryptic Tweet

Read: Video Shows How Tiger's Radio Collar Is Removed By Remote Control, Netizens Amused

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.